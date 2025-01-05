 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Patriots’ approach in Week 18

January 5, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Drake MayeNew England Patriots
Drake Maye holds a ball at practice

May 11, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) works out at at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots made an unusual decision in their season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, though it was fairly obvious what they were trying to accomplish.

The Patriots held the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft entering Week 18. They needed a loss to secure the pick, and many wondered if they would bench their starters in order to tank. Head coach Jerod Mayo did not rule out sitting Drake Maye, but the rookie quarterback got the start.

Maye played just one series against Buffalo. He was pulled from the game and replaced by fellow rookie Joe Milton after the Patriots went three-and-out and Maye was sacked on third down.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, tight end Hunter Henry and some other New England starters only payed one series as well. Naturally, that led to everyone saying the Patriots were trying to lose.

What most people did not understand is why the Patriots bothered having Maye and their other starters play a series. The game also meant nothing to the Bills, who are locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Josh Allen started the game to preserve his streak of 115 consecutive games started, but what was the point of having Maye play at all?

It is possible Mayo was simply doing what he was told. There are still questions about whether the first-year coach will be fired, but we can’t imagine Mayo was the one who decided putting the best lineup on the field for just one series was the most sensible approach.

