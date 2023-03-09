Joe Mixon’s sister named suspect in shooting incident outside RB’s house

Joe Mixon’s sister has been named a suspect in the shooting incident that took place outside the Cincinnati Bengals star’s home on Monday night.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office incident report that was obtained by TMZ states that Sholanda Mixon, Joe’s older sister, has been named a suspect along with one other person.

Police say a group of teenagers were playing a game with Nerf guns near Mixon’s home in Anderson Township, Ohio, when one of the participants, a 16-year-old boy, ran alongside Mixon’s house. The documents state that “unknown suspect(s)” fired off a total of 11 rounds at the teenager, striking him in the foot with a bullet as he ran away.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries after a bullet was found lodged inside his foot.

Police say a black Honda Accord was spotted leaving Mixon’s house just after the shooting. Deputies located the vehicle and found Sholanda, 34, and a man named Lamonte Brewer, also 34. Mixon and Brewer were identified as suspects in the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday.

Mike Dardis of WLWT News 5 in Cincinnati spoke with Sholanda on Tuesday, before it was known that she was a suspect. She said Joe had no involvement in the shooting.

Sean Pena, a well known trainer who has worked with a number of NFL players and professional athletes, called 911 after the incident. He told a dispatcher that he was inside Mixon’s house watching a group of teenagers for about 10 or 15 minutes before the shots were fired. Pena said one of the teenagers was running around with what looked like a fake weapon before the boy went to his car to retrieve what appeared to be a real gun. Pena said he heard the gunshots after he saw the teenager running up the driveway at Mixon’s house.

Mixon had a warrant issued for his arrest earlier this offseason for an incident in which he was accused of pointing a firearm at someone. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing, but the charges were dismissed the next day.

Mixon rushed for 814 yards and 7 touchdowns in 14 games last season. He added 60 catches for 441 yards and another 2 scores. There has been talk that the Bengals could move on from the 26-year-old for salary cap reasons.