Joe Montana questions 49ers’ Trey Lance pick

The greatest quarterback in San Francisco 49ers history does not quite agree with the direction that the team has decided to go in at the position.

Niners great Joe Montana appeared this week on ESPN’s “College Football Live” and said that he would have picked Mac Jones over Trey Lance in this year’s draft.

“If I was the 49ers, I would’ve taken the kid from Alabama,” said Montana. “Nothing against the guy that they took, it’s just that, more pro-style offense, more used to being in pressure situations than that. We’ll see what happens in San Francisco, but nothing against Trey.”

Lance, who attended North Dakota State, went to the Niners with the No. 3 overall pick. He was the third QB off the board after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. Lance got one start in Week 5 when Jimmy Garoppolo was hurt but has mostly been limited to gimmick plays as a rookie.

As for Jones, who went to the New England Patriots with the No. 15 pick as the fifth QB off the board after Justin Fields, he has done well for himself as the team’s full-time starter. Jones has now thrown for 1,996 yards with nine touchdowns and a strong 68.1 completion percentage. In addition, he has led New England to a respectable 4-4 record.

Granted, Montana has also expressed doubts about the Niners’ other QB, so maybe the four-time Super Bowl champion is just ultra-critical when it comes to his former team.

