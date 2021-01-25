Joe Thomas offers theory on Aaron Rodgers’ ominous remarks

Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night spoke like a man who may have played his last snap for the Packers, but at least one future Hall of Famer does not think fans in Green Bay have anything to worry about.

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas isn’t buying that Rodgers would actually force his way out of Green Bay. The way Thomas sees it, Rodgers was simply taking a shot at the Packers’ brass for trading up to draft a quarterback in the first round last year.

“R-E-L-A-X PACKER FANS!” Thomas wrote on Twitter Monday. “Aaron Rodgers knows

@packers aren’t stupid enough to move on from the best player in the NFL; who’s shown no signs of decline, and is under contract… this is him just taking a little shot at the GM who drafted a QB in 1st rd last year because he knows that Packer fans AND the NFL will jump quickly on these comments and remind everyone of the stupidity of moving up and drafting a QB when you have Rodgers and could have picked a different player that may have allowed you to win this game and then the SB.”

That certainly seems like the most likely outcome. While the Packers came up short with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both they and Rodgers still had an excellent season. The situation isn’t like when Tom Brady had no weapons around him in New England last year and the Patriots sputtered out in the first round of the playoffs.

Rodgers did not commit to returning to Green Bay in 2021, but he is under contract for three more seasons. There’s still a way he could force the Packers to part ways with him, but it seems unlikely that he will go that route.