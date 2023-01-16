Joey Bosa explains his costly helmet toss penalty

Joey Bosa was responsible for one of the more costly moments of the Los Angeles Chargers’ collapse Saturday, taking a crucial 15-yard penalty after losing his temper on the sideline. On Sunday, he explained why he had reacted the way he did.

Bosa appeared angry that the officials missed a potential false start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 31-30 loss. Enraged, the star pass rusher threw his helmet in anger, which led to a 15-yard penalty to set up a successful two-point conversion for Jacksonville.

Bosa did not say much on Sunday because he was expecting a fine, but did add that he needed to be “more accountable for my actions.” He also suggested that he simply lost his cool while playing in an extremely important game while battling an injury.

Joey Bosa says he doesn't want to comment on the helmet throw because he thinks he has some fines coming his way "I really,really do want to say some things. I need to be more accountable for my actions…it's a heated game I'm hurting out there I'm playing on half a leg." — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 15, 2023

The Chargers may have lost even without Bosa’s mistake, but it certainly did not help their cause. Beyond the loss, it could be costly in other ways, as the coach could be one of a number of changes made after such a catastrophic defeat.