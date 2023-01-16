 Skip to main content
Joey Bosa explains his costly helmet toss penalty

January 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Joey Bosa ready to throw his helmet

Joey Bosa was responsible for one of the more costly moments of the Los Angeles Chargers’ collapse Saturday, taking a crucial 15-yard penalty after losing his temper on the sideline. On Sunday, he explained why he had reacted the way he did.

Bosa appeared angry that the officials missed a potential false start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 31-30 loss. Enraged, the star pass rusher threw his helmet in anger, which led to a 15-yard penalty to set up a successful two-point conversion for Jacksonville.

Bosa did not say much on Sunday because he was expecting a fine, but did add that he needed to be “more accountable for my actions.” He also suggested that he simply lost his cool while playing in an extremely important game while battling an injury.

The Chargers may have lost even without Bosa’s mistake, but it certainly did not help their cause. Beyond the loss, it could be costly in other ways, as the coach could be one of a number of changes made after such a catastrophic defeat.

