Joey Bosa issues scary quote upon returning to practice

Joey Bosa issued a scary quote ahead of his return to NFL action.

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday designated Bosa to return from injured reserve. That gives him 21 days to be activated to the team’s 53-man roster, otherwise he returns to IR.

Bosa is returning to practice this week, and it seems conceivable that he could play for the Chargers in Week 17.

Bosa was originally placed on IR in late September after suffering a torn groin in Week 3. He was expected to miss 8-10 weeks, but his absence lasted 14 weeks. Now we know why.

The edge rusher underwent a surgery to clean up longtime issues in his core, along with the torn groin. The scary part is that Bosa now says he is feeling healthier than he has in years.

Joey Bosa said he’s been dealing with chronic issues in his core for several seasons. The surgery he underwent in September cleaned all that up. Bosa said even things as simple as bending down are now pain free. “I’m feeling better than I have in years,” Bosa said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 29, 2022

Many teams are worn down at this point in the season. The Chargers are getting some players back from injuries and might actually be ready to start peaking at the right time.

The 9-6 Chargers host the Rams on Sunday and then visit the Broncos in Week 18. An 11-6 finish seems very realistic. And having Bosa back for the playoffs will be a big bonus.