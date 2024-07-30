John Elway says passing on 1 QB was his ‘biggest mistake’ as Broncos GM

John Elway made countless roster decisions during his decade-plus as an executive with the Denver Broncos, but there is one mistake that has clearly stuck with the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Elway was a guest on the latest episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, which was released on Monday. During the interview, host PFT Commenter mentioned to Elway how Josh Allen is “exactly your type” and asked how Elway passed on Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft. Elway made no excuse.

“I know, he is,” Elway said. “Believe me, last year I played (golf) with him and I’m wondering, how long is it gonna take him to realize that I passed on him and took Bradley Chubb instead? And it took him two and a half holes to bring it up. And I loved him, right? It just didn’t work out. He was my type. That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days was not taking Josh.”

As Elway mentioned, the Broncos selected Chubb with the fifth overall pick in 2018. Rather than drafting a quarterback with their top-five pick, Denver signed Case Keenum after Keenum had a strong season with the Minnesota Vikings. Elway had drafted Paxton Lynch in the first round two years prior and that did not work out, so he may have been hesitant to target another raw, strong-armed prospect.

Allen has drawn comparisons to Elway, as their playing styles are similar. Like Allen, Elway was a powerful quarterback with a strong arm who could also make plays with his legs. That is why it is such a surprise that he passed on Allen, though that is much easier to say in hindsight.