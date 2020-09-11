John Harbaugh decided not to wear face shield after seeing Andy Reid

Andy Reid’s fogged-up face shield had a profound impact on at least one NFL coach.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has the option of wearing a face shield instead of a mask. He considered doing so, because he wears glasses on the sideline, and wearing a mask can sometimes lead to them being fogged up. However, after seeing Reid during Thursday night’s season opener, Harbaugh decided that wasn’t an option.

“I dismissed that after last night,” Harbaugh said Friday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Harbaugh admitted it was more than just seeing Reid. He said he tried on the face shield and wasn’t a fan.

“I did look in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t think so,'” Harbaugh said.

Reid became an internet meme Thursday due to his sideline look. He probably doesn’t care, but one has to wonder if some other coaches might take note and decide to just go with the simplicity of a mask.