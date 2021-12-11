John Harbaugh sends message to critics of brother Jim

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was named the AP Coach of the Year on Friday, and his brother was among those taking a victory lap.

John Harbaugh spoke a bit about his brother during his press conference on Friday. The Baltimore Ravens coach offered his reaction to Jim’s award, then concluded by sending a message to his brother’s critics.

“He’s always been a great coach,” John Harbaugh said. “And all those that want to pile on, especially some of the local media there, there you have it. Back in your face. That’s how I look at it. He’d never say that, but I’ll say it.”

John Harbaugh has been sitting on that message for a while. After all, Jim entered the year amid speculation about his job and questions about whether he could even win at Michigan. Things were so rough at the end of 2020 that Michigan’s biggest rival was openly celebrating Harbaugh’s contract extension.

Little more than one year later, Harbaugh is the coach of the year and made a lot of people look bad as he took his team to the College Football Playoff. John is clearly getting a kick out of that.