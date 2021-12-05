College football writer hammered over Jim Harbaugh tweet

Michigan secured a spot in the College Football Playoff with a blowout win over Iowa on Saturday night. The victory was another huge one for Jim Harbaugh’s legacy, as he proved for a second straight week that he can, in fact, win important games. Now, even writers who ripped the coach before are trying to jump on the bandwagon.

Toward the end of Michigan’s 42-3 dismantling of Iowa, USA Today’s Dan Wolken called it “absolute insanity” that people thought Harbaugh should be fired a year ago.

It is absolute insanity that people talked seriously about Michigan firing Harbaugh a year ago. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 5, 2021

By sending that tweet, Wolken overlooked one of the most basic rules of the internet — people don’t forget.

In one of his columns last year, Wolken wrote that the Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor is “doomed to mediocrity.” He said Harbaugh and Michigan needed to formulate a plan to part ways before things got ugly. People were more than happy to call Wolken out over the hypocrisy.

"People?" You literally wrote this last year yourself, boss. https://t.co/amauJlIpFl pic.twitter.com/hiCzmZJ57a — Kevin Flaherty (@KFlaherty247) December 5, 2021

Wolken certainly wasn’t the only one who felt Harbaugh had to go. It’s just surprising to see him openly admit that he was among the, as he called them, insane.

Harbaugh has now finally defeated Ohio State and led Michigan to the College Football Playoff. Between the on-field success and recent gesture he made off of it, his popularity at Michigan is through the roof.

Photo: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021