Ohio State trolls Michigan over Jim Harbaugh extension

Michigan had another disappointing season in 2020, but Jim Harbaugh is not going anywhere. The coach signed an extension with the school this week, and some Wolverines fans have questioned the move. Michigan’s biggest rival seems quite pleased, however.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner reported on Thursday that Harbaugh is finalizing a five-year contract extension with Michigan that will pay him a base salary of $4 million. That is a significant decrease in pay, though incentives could bring the number up to $8 million. Bleacher Report tweeted the news, and the officially account of Ohio State Football was among those who “liked” the tweet.

Ohio State football liked our tweet pic.twitter.com/eAZheKWTru — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 8, 2021

It wasn’t an accident, either. The person running the account replied to Bleacher Report with a hilarious tweet.

Ohio State football liked our tweet pic.twitter.com/eAZheKWTru — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 8, 2021

Harbaugh’s overall record at Michigan is 49-22, which is not horrible. The biggest issue has been his failure to win big games, many of which have come against Ohio State. Harbaugh’s teams are 0-5 against the Buckeyes. That has led to him being trolled by Urban Meyer and his family.

Meyer is no longer at Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are still confident in their ability to get the best of Harbaugh.