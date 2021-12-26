Zac Taylor explains why Bengals violated unwritten rule in blowout win

It is generally considered poor form to keep passing with a big lead in the NFL, but that did not deter the Cincinnati Bengals from doing just that in Sunday’s victory.

The Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 41-21 on Sunday, with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for a franchise record 525 yards. Burrow kept throwing even after the game was effectively over, including on the team’s final two drives despite holding a 20-point lead.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor explained the rationale behind that decision after the game, suggesting he wanted the team to develop a “killer instinct.”

Zac Taylor on not taking their foot off the gas pedal down the stretch: "Our guys need to develop a killer instinct right now. Now's the time that we've got to be playing our best football." — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 26, 2021

There is something to be said for this mindset. The Bengals are young and getting used to success, and this was a key game against a division rival. It would be understandable if Taylor wanted to send a message. Plus, he may have felt comfortable doing it knowing the Ravens would not really have a leg to stand on if they were unhappy about it.