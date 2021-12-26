 Skip to main content
Zac Taylor explains why Bengals violated unwritten rule in blowout win

December 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

It is generally considered poor form to keep passing with a big lead in the NFL, but that did not deter the Cincinnati Bengals from doing just that in Sunday’s victory.

The Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 41-21 on Sunday, with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for a franchise record 525 yards. Burrow kept throwing even after the game was effectively over, including on the team’s final two drives despite holding a 20-point lead.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor explained the rationale behind that decision after the game, suggesting he wanted the team to develop a “killer instinct.”

There is something to be said for this mindset. The Bengals are young and getting used to success, and this was a key game against a division rival. It would be understandable if Taylor wanted to send a message. Plus, he may have felt comfortable doing it knowing the Ravens would not really have a leg to stand on if they were unhappy about it.

