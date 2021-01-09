John Wolford exits after taking shot to head from Jamal Adams

John Wolford was taken to the locker room after being hit in the head by Jamal Adams during the first quarter of Saturday’s playoff game.

Wolford rushed on a quarterback run on a 1st-and-10 play in Seahawks territory with the game scoreless. He dived to the ground, but Adams nailed Wolford in the head with his shoulder.

Here comes Goff, John Wolford is down. That was quick.pic.twitter.com/7KwSTMBNjE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2021

A flag was thrown, but the refs later decided there was no foul on the play because Wolford was a rusher and did not receive the protections of a quarterback.

Wolford went immediately to the locker room for examination. He was termed questionable to return with a neck injury.

Wolford’s exit resulted in Jared Goff entering the game at quarterback for the Rams.