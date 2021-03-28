Johnny Manziel claps back at Twitter trolls for criticizing his NFL career

It has now been more than five years since Johnny Manziel last played in the NFL, but he still hears from trolls on social every day who rips him for botching his career. On Saturday, Manziel decided to fire back at a few of those critics.

Manziel shared some of his thoughts and gambling picks for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games on Twitter. When one of his followers told him his “picks are horrible … just like your NFL game,” Manziel responded. He said he agrees with the fan and told him to move on.

Nobody thinks I sucked in the league more than me. Get over it broseph https://t.co/ej8AtrO3oH — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 28, 2021

Someone else then chimed in and said it is a shame Manziel didn’t put in the effort rather than partying so much. Manziel concurred.

“I agree with you bro. Life goes on either way,” Manziel wrote.

Manziel wasn’t quite as nice to another fan who came at him.

Says a guy who can’t throw a football twenty yards https://t.co/EmfX2ZFeDL — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 28, 2021

Manziel has rarely made excuses for the way he messed up his NFL career. He said recently that he was so stubborn during his time with the Cleveland Browns that nobody could have saved him. He was also candid when sharing the single biggest regret from his football career.

Engaging with Twitter trolls just gives them what they’re seeking, but you can’t blame Manziel for clapping back every now and then.