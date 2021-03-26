Johnny Manziel says nobody could have saved him during Browns years

Johnny Manziel was so far gone with his mindset in Cleveland that he says nobody could have saved him.

Manziel joined “Ball Don’t Lie” for an episode that was published on Tuesday. The whole episode is really a cautionary tale from Manziel. He is completely introspective and looks back at where things went wrong for him. The personal reflection displayed by the former Heisman Trophy winner is really incredible.

Johnny Football acknowledged in the episode that he was unprepared for the huge amount of attention he suddenly received his redshirt freshman year at Texas A&M. That spilled over into his NFL career.

Manziel says that when he was in Cleveland, his mentality was so messed up by then that nobody could reach him.

“I tell people this all the time. I was at the point in 2014-2015 when I was playing for the Browns and President Barack Obama, LeBron James, Tom Brady, no matter who it was on the face of the Earth, if they came up and said something to me, I think it would have been in one ear, out the other type of experience. I had multiple people try to to save me, but at the end of the day, they couldn’t save me from myself because I had this mindset of what I thought it was supposed to be,” Manziel reflected.

Manziel said his dangerous mindset developed because of all the success he had in college despite partying so hard. He said he felt invincible because he won the Heisman Trophy while partying all season. He says they would have parties every Tuesday and Thursday night during the college football season. It got to the point that he felt he had more success the harder he partied.

“It’s feeding the idea that you’re bigger than failure. Can’t fail. Go into Alabama, doing f—ed up s–t during the week. You ball and you win, and it changes your life,” Manziel said.

Manziel says his fame happened overnight, and he didn’t know how to handle it. He says nobody around him knew how to handle everything that got thrown his way, and he certainly didn’t. He says that has led him to have respect for people like Trevor Lawrence, who won a national championship as a freshman and hasn’t strayed from the course.

Now Manziel is 28 and has joined the Fan Controlled League. He also has a new professional sports goal.

