Jon Gruden resigns as head coach of Raiders

Jon Gruden’s tenure as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders has ended.

Gruden met with team owner Mark Davis on Monday night, according to a report. He ended up informing his coaching staff that he was resigning as head coach.

Gruden’s second tenure as head coach of the Raiders ends in disappointing fashion. The first time around, he left after four seasons and went to Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl, beating his former team. This time around, he didn’t even post a winning record before losing his job.

Gruden resigned after private emails he sent to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen and others from 2011-2018 were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into Washington’s workplace. A summary of the NFL’s findings reportedly were sent to Roger Goodell last week.

The first email to leak concerned Gruden’s comments about DeMaurice Smith. That story made headlines on Friday and was just the first of many damaging emails for the coach.

On Monday night, the New York Times revealed more contents of emails sent by Gruden to Allen and others. The emails included a gay slur and much more.

The 58-year-old was in the middle of his 15th season as an NFL head coach. He had to be lured away from his broadcasting duties at ESPN by the Raiders with a 10-year, $100 million contract. Now one has to wonder whether he will ever coach in the NFL or broadcast their games again.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports