Monday, March 9, 2020

Jon Kitna announced as new coach at Burleson High School

by Larry Brown

Jon Kitna

Jon Kitna is returning to the high school ranks.

Kitna was announced on Monday as the new head coach at Burleson High School, which is south of Fort Worth in Texas.

Kitna, 47, was a pro quarterback from 1996-2011, though he returned in 2013. He worked as a high school coach from 2012-2018 before joining the Cowboys as a quarterbacks coach last year. He was among the staffers let go when Mike McCarthy took over.

Kitna has a son, Jalen, who is a highly-recruited quarterback and will be a senior next fall. Jalen played at Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas last year and has numerous scholarship offers.

It sounds like Jalen will be joining his father at Burleson.


