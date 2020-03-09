Jon Kitna announced as new coach at Burleson High School

Jon Kitna is returning to the high school ranks.

Kitna was announced on Monday as the new head coach at Burleson High School, which is south of Fort Worth in Texas.

Kitna, 47, was a pro quarterback from 1996-2011, though he returned in 2013. He worked as a high school coach from 2012-2018 before joining the Cowboys as a quarterbacks coach last year. He was among the staffers let go when Mike McCarthy took over.

Kitna has a son, Jalen, who is a highly-recruited quarterback and will be a senior next fall. Jalen played at Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas last year and has numerous scholarship offers.

Jon Kitna's son, Jalen, is a highly recruited Class of 2021 6-4, 200 pound QB who played at Frisco Reedy last year……..offers from Florida, Arizona, Oregon State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, others https://t.co/IZXa0J7NW8 — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) March 9, 2020

It sounds like Jalen will be joining his father at Burleson.