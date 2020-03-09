Jon Kitna announced as new coach at Burleson High School
Jon Kitna is returning to the high school ranks.
Kitna was announced on Monday as the new head coach at Burleson High School, which is south of Fort Worth in Texas.
@BurlesonISD ready to introduce the next Head Football Coach at Burleson HS. @BHSElks welcomes Jon Kitna to the #ElkFamily #goelks @Gosset41 @dctf @CTRsports @PAVOICE2 pic.twitter.com/zA8gtprni2
— @BURLESONELKSFB (@burlesonelksfb) March 9, 2020
Kitna, 47, was a pro quarterback from 1996-2011, though he returned in 2013. He worked as a high school coach from 2012-2018 before joining the Cowboys as a quarterbacks coach last year. He was among the staffers let go when Mike McCarthy took over.
Kitna has a son, Jalen, who is a highly-recruited quarterback and will be a senior next fall. Jalen played at Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas last year and has numerous scholarship offers.
Jon Kitna's son, Jalen, is a highly recruited Class of 2021 6-4, 200 pound QB who played at Frisco Reedy last year……..offers from Florida, Arizona, Oregon State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, others https://t.co/IZXa0J7NW8
— Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) March 9, 2020
It sounds like Jalen will be joining his father at Burleson.
While talking to Elk football players at meet & greet, Jon Kitna just said his son, Jalen, will be here at 6 a.m. in the mornings throwing. So it appears that BHS gets a 6-4 senior QB with multiple DI offers as well.
— Times-Review Sports (@CTRsports) March 9, 2020