Friday, September 15, 2023

Jonathan Taylor hints at possible return to Colts

September 15, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor looking on

Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs off the field after the Indianapolis Colts are defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts were unable to trade Jonathan Taylor before the 2023 NFL season began. Could the running back’s latest social media activity hint at a temporary reconciliation?

The Colts kept Taylor on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list up until the August 30 roster cutdown deadline. The former All-Pro’s designation forces him to sit out at least four weeks of regular season action. But given Taylor’s strained relationship with Colts’ ownership, there has been concern about whether Taylor will play at all this season.

The 24-year-old’s recent Instagram post has at least some fans optimistic about a potential return. The post was a 4-second clip of Taylor running a route in the Colts’ practice facility. It also had an animated caption that said, “Loading….”

Taylor’s earliest opportunity to return would be in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

Reports indicated that Taylor first requested a trade during the beginning of training camp. With fellow Pro Bowler teammates such as Shaquille Leonard and Quenton Nelson getting extensions while still on their rookie deals, Taylor expected the same treatment. However, with no deal materializing — in part due to the stale running back market — Taylor wanted out of Indianapolis.

However, the Colts were said to be seeking “wild” trade returns for Taylor. It’s no surprise they were unable to deal the star running back.

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021. He played just 11 games and ran for 861 yards due to a lingering ankle issue last season.

