Dolphins’ Jonnu Smith throws the ultimate insult at Buffalo

July 12, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jonnu Smith in an interview

Jun 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) speaks to reporters during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jonnu Smith returned to the AFC East this offseason when he signed with the Miami Dolphins, and the veteran tight end has wasted no time making himself an enemy of the rival Buffalo Bills.

During an appearance on “The Dive Bar Podcast” this week, Smith let it be known that he is not a fan of the Buffalo area.

“That’s why them fans be hating so bad, because they want to be down here (in Florida). You ever been to Buffalo?” Smith asked. “My gosh, man. Buffalo is … I don’t know how they did it. Going from anywhere in the country and then going into Buffalo. That got to be the worst place you can be. And the Buffalo wings ain’t even good. They ain’t even good. I’m at Buffalo. I’m at them. I’m throwing all types of shots at Buffalo.”

Smith was on a Dolphins podcast, so he was obviously pandering a bit. Still, he clearly has no love for Buffalo. And when you go after the wings, you essentially declare war on all of upstate New York.

As you might expect, some fans were not happy:

Smith had 50 catches for 582 yards and 3 touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons last season. He was with the New England Patriots for two seasons before that, so he knows just how passionate Bills fans are. He’ll probably get an even closer look at that this season after the comments he made.

