Jordan Davis shares why he hates video of him that went viral

August 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jordan Davis at a press conference

May 6, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis speaks with the media during Rookie Minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Jordan Davis has an incredible combination of strength and explosiveness, and a video that went viral this week illustrated how much potential he has. The defensive tackle is not a fan of the clip, however.

A fan who attended Eagles training camp shared a video on Sunday that showed Davis absolutely bullying center Cam Jurgens. The clip had been viewed more than 4 million times as of Thursday morning.

A reporter asked Davis about the impressive video, and his response might surprise you.

“I hate it, honestly,” Davis said. “I just feel like it’s very one-sided. You see one rep, but you don’t see Cam getting me at practice and getting me in the other reps. I always say looks can be deceiving. One rep goes viral or whatever, whoop-de-whoop. Cam is holding his own and is a very good player. It’s good competition. It’s iron on iron. Don’t let the hype get to you.”

Eagles players have to appreciate the rookie’s mindset. Davis obviously prides himself on being able to dominate opposing linemen, but the former Georgia star is not out to make teammates look bad. That will likely go a long way in the locker room.

Philadelphia took Davis with the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft. As you can see, the 336-pound tackle is the type of player who commands double-teams.

