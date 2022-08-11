Jordan Davis shares why he hates video of him that went viral

Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Jordan Davis has an incredible combination of strength and explosiveness, and a video that went viral this week illustrated how much potential he has. The defensive tackle is not a fan of the clip, however.

A fan who attended Eagles training camp shared a video on Sunday that showed Davis absolutely bullying center Cam Jurgens. The clip had been viewed more than 4 million times as of Thursday morning.

Na Jordan Davis is real pic.twitter.com/HiqHTVPUfj — Rich Bussey (@Rich_Bussey) August 7, 2022

A reporter asked Davis about the impressive video, and his response might surprise you.

"I hate it, honestly… You see one rep, but you don't see Cam getting me in another rep" Jordan Davis stands up for his teammate when asked about the viral video of him pushing back Jurgens. Love everything about this answer!#Eaglespic.twitter.com/mt05oUwrk1 — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) August 10, 2022

“I hate it, honestly,” Davis said. “I just feel like it’s very one-sided. You see one rep, but you don’t see Cam getting me at practice and getting me in the other reps. I always say looks can be deceiving. One rep goes viral or whatever, whoop-de-whoop. Cam is holding his own and is a very good player. It’s good competition. It’s iron on iron. Don’t let the hype get to you.”

Eagles players have to appreciate the rookie’s mindset. Davis obviously prides himself on being able to dominate opposing linemen, but the former Georgia star is not out to make teammates look bad. That will likely go a long way in the locker room.

Philadelphia took Davis with the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft. As you can see, the 336-pound tackle is the type of player who commands double-teams.