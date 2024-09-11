Packers coach drops intriguing hint about Jordan Love’s Week 2 availability

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was said to be facing a multi-week absence after suffering an MCL injury in Week 1. Coach Matt LaFleur, however, is not talking that way.

LaFleur said Wednesday that the door was “pretty open” to Love playing in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Previous reports had suggested that Love would likely be sidelined for “a few weeks” as he worked his way back from the injury.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur when asked if the door is open for Jordan Love to play in Week 2: "I'd say it's pretty open." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) September 11, 2024

This might just be LaFleur playing games, but he has consistently kept the door open for Love to play in Week 2. Even when revealing the team’s backup plan, he refused to rule Love out of contention.

At this point, it would still count as a surprise if Love suited up for the Colts game. As long as LaFleur keeps leaning into the possibility, however, it is worth keeping an eye on.