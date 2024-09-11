 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 11, 2024

Packers coach drops intriguing hint about Jordan Love’s Week 2 availability

September 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Jordan Love throws a pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw in the first quarter in the team’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was said to be facing a multi-week absence after suffering an MCL injury in Week 1. Coach Matt LaFleur, however, is not talking that way.

LaFleur said Wednesday that the door was “pretty open” to Love playing in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Previous reports had suggested that Love would likely be sidelined for “a few weeks” as he worked his way back from the injury.

This might just be LaFleur playing games, but he has consistently kept the door open for Love to play in Week 2. Even when revealing the team’s backup plan, he refused to rule Love out of contention.

At this point, it would still count as a surprise if Love suited up for the Colts game. As long as LaFleur keeps leaning into the possibility, however, it is worth keeping an eye on.

Article Tags

Jordan LoveMatt LaFleur
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus