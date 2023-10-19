Jordan Love says 1 loss ‘left a very sick taste in my mouth’

Jordan Love has experienced some growing pains in his first season as an NFL starter, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback is not taking the struggles lightly.

Love threw three interceptions in Green Bay’s 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The Packers then had a bye week, so he did not have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 6. Love said that allowed the stench from his performance against the Raiders to linger a bit longer.

“It’s not a great feeling, definitely left a very sick taste in my mouth that whole week,” Love said Wednesday, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “But, it’s part of the game. I’ve had three-interception games before. You’ve got to find a way to bounce back. Having that sick taste in my mouth, it’s going to keep pushing me forward, keep motivating me to keep going, keep getting better.”

Love threw six touchdown passes and no interceptions in Green Bay’s first two games of the season. That got fans excited for how things might look in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, but those games were against the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons. The Packers have since faced tougher competition with the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and Raiders. Love had six interceptions across those three games.

One Packers star offered a brutally honest take about the team’s offense last week. Love knows he needs a big game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday to ease some tension both inside and outside his team’s facility.