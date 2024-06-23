Jordan Love makes major personal announcement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking forward to a bright future in more ways than one.

Love on Sunday announced his engagement to girlfriend Ronika Stone. In an Instagram post, Love posted several pictures from the proposal, which took place in Italy. The images were simply captioned “first step to forever.”

Stone is a professional volleyball player for the San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation. She and Love became Instagram official in September 2020.

Love’s big personal news comes with his NFL career on the rise. His first season as the Packers’ starter was a breakout one, and he is seen as one of the game’s best young players at the position.

Congratulations to the happy couple. Presumably, this will help Stone get much better seats to Love’s games in the future.