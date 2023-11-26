 Skip to main content
Josh Allen left fuming after referees miss blatant horse collar tackle

November 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Josh Allen torn collar

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was baffled after the referees missed a blatant horse collar tackle near the goal line.

The Bills had the ball at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 3-yard line late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game when Allen was pressured by Eagles defensive lineman Haason Reddick. Reddick blatantly grabbed Allen by the collar to try to bring him down, but no flag was thrown even though the play happened directly in front of an official.

The only flag on the play was actually on Allen for intentional grounding, which left the Bills quarterback baffled.

The horse collar was so blatant that Allen’s jersey was actually torn, but officials did nothing about it. The Bills ended up getting no points when a subsequent field goal attempt was blocked.

Somehow, this might not be the worst call missed by an officiating crew this weekend. That is hardly any excuse when multiple officials were right on the play, though.

Josh AllenNFL referees
