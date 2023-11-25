 Skip to main content
Iron Bowl referees somehow miss blatant facemask on Auburn player

November 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Auburn missed facemask

The officiating crew in the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama on Saturday missed one of the most blatant facemasks of the year in the first quarter.

Auburn kick returner Brian Battie was blatantly facemasked by Alabama’s Kendrick Law on the first half kick return. However, the only flag on the play was for an Auburn block in the back, leaving Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and Tiger fans furious.

The CBS announcing crew of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson was no more charitable to the officials, with Nessler calling it the worst non-call he had seen all season.

It is not often you see a facemask that blatant and dangerous. When you do, it is pretty much always flagged. For this officiating crew, that is a pretty embarrassing failure.

Alabama FootballAuburn FootballBrian BattieKendrick LawReferees
