Josh Allen had bloody thumb during Bills playoff game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered an injury to his throwing hand during Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Denver Broncos.

Allen was shown being tended to by a member of Buffalo’s medical staff on the sideline late in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The tip of his right thumb was bleeding.

CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said that Allen had just finished ripping the nail off of the thumb on his throwing hand. Allen must have broken a nail at some point during the previous drive and had to rip the remainder off.

Allen was asked about the thumb during an on-field interview after the game. He downplayed the injury and said it is a non-issue.

“It’s good. I just got a little blood there,” Allen told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson. “We’re fine.”

Allen took some big hits when the Bills were leading by multiple touchdowns late in their 31-7 victory. Some wondered why Sean McDermott still had his star quarterback dropping back to pass given the situation.

Fortunately, Allen’s thumb injury did not look like anything serious. It likely will not have any impact on him in the Divisional Round, when the Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in what should be a much tougher game.