Josh Allen defends not holding car door for girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

March 6, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Josh Allen delivers a pass

Jul 27, 2023; Rochester NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen faced some unexpected criticism this week after a video surfaced of him on a date with his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback has provided a great explanation for the apparent lack of chivalry.

A clip went viral on social media Tuesday that showed Allen and Steinfeld getting out of a car to head into a nightclub in Paris. Allen was shown quickly scurrying into the building without holding the door for Steinfeld or even waiting to accompany her on the walk.

But it turns out there was a very, very good reason that Allen was in such a rush. He explained via X that he ripped his pants and did not want anyone to see.

“My pants ripped at dinner … Didn’t want cheeks out … I love Paris,” Allen wrote.

The explanation actually makes perfect sense. For starters, you can see that Allen had some sort of shirt tied around his waist. It should also be noted that he held the door like a gentleman for Steinfeld as the two were exiting another establishment earlier in the week.

Allen and Steinfeld were first spotted together nearly a year ago, so the relationship is not exactly a new one. If Allen was the type who did not hold car doors, you would think the “Pitch Perfect” actress would have moved on by now.

This case should be considered closed.

