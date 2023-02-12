Josh Allen’s elbow injury was worse than reported?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played out the season with an elbow injury that was apparently more severe than initially reported.

Allen will not require surgery on what turned out to be a partially torn UCL, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The injury required a brace and impacted Allen’s mechanics, and he struggled to make certain throws down the stretch that otherwise would not have been a problem.

Allen’s injury was publicly reported as a UCL sprain. That might explain some of his erratic performances over the second half of the season, which some actually attributed to a different factor.

Allen threw six interceptions in his final four regular season games, then another three in two playoff games. The Bills will hope the injury was a big part of those turnover problems, and that it will be corrected for the start of 2023.