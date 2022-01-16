Josh Allen changed his mind about not playing with sleeves in frigid weather

Josh Allen apparently changed his mind about not wearing sleeves for his team’s playoff game on Saturday night.

The conditions in Buffalo for the Bills’ playoff game against the New England Patriots were freezing. Despite knowing how cold it would be for the game, Allen said that he wouldn’t be wearing sleeves because they interfere with his ball security when running the ball.

However, reporters noticed in warmups that Allen indeed had sleeves on. He wore the sleeves during the game too.

Despite saying during the week that he doesn’t like wearing sleeves due to ball security while running, Josh Allen is indeed wearing sleeves during warmups. pic.twitter.com/CuQcG1fXrr — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 16, 2022

Running the ball is a big part of Allen’s game as a dual-threat quarterback, so his concerns about ball security were valid. But maybe keeping his upper body warm was more important.

Allen threw for three touchdowns in the first three quarters of the game and had put up over 60 rushing yards. Allen wised up, and the change in heart paid off.

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports