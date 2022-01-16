 Skip to main content
Josh Allen changed his mind about not playing with sleeves in frigid weather

January 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Josh Allen apparently changed his mind about not wearing sleeves for his team’s playoff game on Saturday night.

The conditions in Buffalo for the Bills’ playoff game against the New England Patriots were freezing. Despite knowing how cold it would be for the game, Allen said that he wouldn’t be wearing sleeves because they interfere with his ball security when running the ball.

However, reporters noticed in warmups that Allen indeed had sleeves on. He wore the sleeves during the game too.

Running the ball is a big part of Allen’s game as a dual-threat quarterback, so his concerns about ball security were valid. But maybe keeping his upper body warm was more important.

Allen threw for three touchdowns in the first three quarters of the game and had put up over 60 rushing yards. Allen wised up, and the change in heart paid off.

