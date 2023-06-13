Josh Allen shares strong comments on Stefon Diggs situation

All is clearly not well between Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills, but Josh Allen says his feelings toward the star wide receiver have not changed one bit.

Diggs was not with his teammates when the Bills began their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence but would not go into further detail. A short while later, Diggs’ agent said the Pro Bowl receiver was in Buffalo, had spoken with McDermott, and planned to attend all of minicamp.

No one seems to know what is going on with Diggs, who signed a four-year, $96 million extension with Buffalo last offseason. Josh Allen spoke about the situation when he met with the media, telling reporters that Diggs’ absence on Tuesday was “not football-related.”

Then what is it? Allen offered strong words of support for Diggs and said there are ways the Bills organization can improve their communication.

“I know, internally, we are working on some things, not football related. Stef is my guy. I f—ing love him,” Allen told the media. “There are some things that could’ve gone better last year. I think as an organization maybe we’re not communicating the right way.”

Allen also referred to Diggs as his “brother.” When asked if Diggs wants to be with the team, Allen said “yes.”

After the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round last season, Diggs made headlines for attempting to leave the stadium before McDermott even addressed the team. He seemed frustrated with Allen during the game and had words with his teammate on the sideline.

Whatever Diggs was upset about, you would think he and the Bills would have sorted it out by now. Typically these types of disputes are about money, but that does not seem to be the case. Perhaps Diggs will explain if and when he shows up to practice.