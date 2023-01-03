 Skip to main content
Monday, January 2, 2023

Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse

January 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Josh Allen with a hat on

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin.

“Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin.

The Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was administered CPR then taken by ambulance to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Allen was among those who was shown on the broadcast looking visibly shaken.

An update on Hamlin’s condition has since come from Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative. One of Allen’s star teammates also paid Hamlin a visit in the hospital.

