Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse

Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin.

“Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin.

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

The Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was administered CPR then taken by ambulance to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Allen was among those who was shown on the broadcast looking visibly shaken.

An update on Hamlin’s condition has since come from Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative. One of Allen’s star teammates also paid Hamlin a visit in the hospital.