Josh Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement

Josh Gordon is once again looking for an NFL return and is hopeful of joining up with a team for the 2021 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the veteran wide receiver has officially sent a reinstatement letter to commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be cleared for training camp. Gordon has been subjected to random drug tests for the last three months, and reportedly has passed all of them.

Josh Gordon officially has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp, per a league source. The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2021

Gordon has dealt with substance abuse problems for his entire career, and has been suspended eight times. His most recent reinstatement was rescinded after a setback last December. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019, though he has found a way to stay active in football even while ineligible for the NFL.

Now 30 years old, Gordon hasn’t been a major contributor to an NFL team for quite some time. Even if he is reinstated, he’s likely going to have to earn his way onto an NFL roster during training camp.

Photo: CLSN Media via CC-BY-SA 4.0