Josh Gordon expects decision on reinstatement prior to start of season

Josh Gordon is once again seeking reinstatement from the NFL after a failed drug test, and it sounds like the star wide receiver expects a decision from the league well before the start of the 2020 season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that Gordon expects to hear back from Roger Goodell regarding his reinstatement within the next 30 days, though Gordon would likely have a meeting with the commissioner at that point. While a final decision could come after that 30-day window, it is noteworthy that Gordon expects to communicate with Goodell about his reinstatement well before the start of the 2020 season.

Josh Gordon hopes to take his first foray into free agency at age 29. Here’s how he’s approaching his reinstatement, ready for drug tests and a potential meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/36ZQjgqadB — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 25, 2020

Fowler also noted that Gordon has been staying clean, though the NFL has been unable to conduct drug tests during the pandemic. If Gordon is reinstated, it would likely be under numerous conditions in which he would have to pass drug tests and attend counseling.

Gordon was suspended once again in December for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policy. His current suspension is his fifth since he came into the NFL back in 2012. Gordon’s lawyer said earlier this month that his latest relapse was triggered by the death of the receiver’s brother.

Gordon played six games for the Patriots last season, catching 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. He was later claimed off waivers by the Seahawks, for whom he had 7 catches for 139 yards. The 29-year-old receiver is currently a free agent, but there have been rumors that at least one team is interested in signing him.