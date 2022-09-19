Josh Gordon gets opportunity to play with Titans

Just when you thought Josh Gordon had faded away and out of the NFL, he comes back to remind you that he is still here.

Gordon was elevated by the Tennessee Titans from their practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The #Titans are elevating WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the #Bills, his agent @ZacHiller tells me. “Josh just needs opportunities to prove that he’s still the incredible player and talent he’s always been,” Hiller said. pic.twitter.com/zGVr4LUwFY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2022

Gordon signed with the Titans’ practice squad at the beginning of the month after being cut by the Chiefs in late August. He was not on the active roster for the team’s Week 1 loss to the Giants.

Gordon had 5 catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with the Chiefs last season. Kyle Phillips is questionable for the Titans, so it’s possible that Gordon’s promotion is related to Phillips’ status.

Gordon hasn’t been a big contributor since he had 40 catches for 720 yards with the Patriots in 2018. But the 31-year-old still has the ability to excite with his potential playmaking ability on the outside.