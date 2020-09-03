Josh Gordon re-signs with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are giving Josh Gordon another chance.

Gordon has re-signed with the Seahawks, his agent confirmed on Thursday. The deal is for one year and could be worth around $1 million. Gordon has applied for reinstatement and is awaiting word from the NFL.

The #Seahawks have re-signed WR Josh Gordon, per agent @davidcanter. Gordon gets a 1-year deal with some upside to get him over $1M upon reinstatement. As of now, Gordon is still waiting for that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

The fact that the Seahawks have re-signed Gordon is likely an indication that they are confident he will be reinstated. Gordon has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for failed drug tests. He applied for reinstatement once again earlier this month and reportedly explained that his latest relapse was a result of his brother dying in November. The 29-year-old has been suspended five times for violations of the NFL’s drug policy.

Gordon landed with the Seahawks last year after he was released by the New England Patriots. He caught seven passes in five games for Seattle.