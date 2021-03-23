Josh Gordon still hoping to play in NFL despite latest suspension

Josh Gordon is currently serving yet another suspension following his latest slip-up, but the wide receiver insists he remains committed to continuing his career in the NFL.

Gordon was a guest on Adam Schefter’s podcast this week, and he said he has been training in hopes of getting yet another shot in the NFL. The 29-year-old did not hesitate when asked if he plans to continue playing.

“Yes sir, absolutely,” Gordon said.

Gordon was with the Seattle Seahawks last year and looked like he was going to be eligible to play toward the end of the season, but he had another setback in his ongoing battle with substance abuse. He then had his conditional reinstatement rescinded and was suspended again.

Even after multiple suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, Gordon says he is not ready to throw in the towel.

“Despite my past mistakes and my career not going as well as I planned it for myself, it doesn’t mean I have to stop and hang the cleats up and try something new,” he added. “I’m not prepared for that right now. Playing football is still my dream and I’m able to do it at a high level.”

The odds are obviously stacked against Gordon. He has had numerous chances to prove he can stay clean, and it always ends the same way. While he recently joined another league and made a huge play (video here), his goal is clearly still to play in the NFL. Unfortunately, Gordon may have used up all his chances.

Photo: CLSN Media via CC-BY-SA 4.0