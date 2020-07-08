Josh Gordon auctioning off his 2018 Super Bowl ring

The Super Bowl ring presented to Josh Gordon for his role on the 2018 New England Patriots is going up for auction.

Heritage Auctions is handling the process, billing Gordon’s ring as “the sixth and final Patriots ring of the Brady era” and listing its estimated value at a minimum of $100,000. It is described as being in “virtually pristine condition.”

Gordon played in 11 games for the Patriots that season, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. He ultimately did not appear in the playoffs, having said he was stepping away from the game to focus on his mental health. Due to his regular season contributions, the Patriots still issued him a Super Bowl ring.

It may be a sign that Gordon is in need of some money, or perhaps he’s just getting rid of something that he doesn’t really care to keep around. Either way, he’s currently suspended indefinitely due to another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, though he’s hoping to be reinstated before the start of the season.