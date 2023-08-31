New Commanders owner making big changes to FedEx Field

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris is trying to show he is serious about improving the organization, starting with the team’s aging stadium.

The Commanders announced on Thursday a $40 million investment into FedEx Field for the 2023 season. According to the organization, changes include “three new themed suites, new ticket scanning pedestals, point of sale upgrades, and updated Commanders branded imagery around the stadium, as well as maintenance repairs to the bowl and paint around the stadium.”

The team has already made changes to exterior signage and updated the branding. The stadium also received a new sound system and video boards, though that was announced last March, before Harris officially purchased the team.

FedEx Field opened in 1997, but has been widely criticized in recent years for a number of infrastructure issues. Former owner Daniel Snyder had sought to build a new stadium, but little progress was made on that prior to his sale of the team this year.