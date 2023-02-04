Josh Jacobs has brutal take on new Pro Bowl format

The NFL is once again trying to retool the Pro Bowl this year, and while it has yet to be put to the test in front of fans, one player has already formed a pretty strong opinion.

The league finally sidelined the traditional All-Star Game format for 2023, instead turning the weekend into a set of skills competitions. The event is headlined by the 7-on-7 flag football format and also includes contests related to speed, agility, strength, and even kicking accuracy. The AFC and NFC will earn points based on their success in the various competitions, with the winning conference decided at the end.

None of it is particularly appealing to Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs was asked about the new format on Saturday and delivered a brutal response.

“This s–t is stupid,” Jacobs said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Jacobs probably is not alone in this line of thinking, but the NFL had to do something with the event. Nobody was particularly enjoying watching a glorified game of two-hand touch, as had been the case in previous years. Even the players involved could not help but make light of it. Ultimately, we will not really know how well this is working until we see it in action, but it can hardly be any worse than the game itself had been.