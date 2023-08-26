 Skip to main content
Josh Jacobs settles contract dispute with Raiders

August 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Josh Jacobs in pads

Jan 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes the field before the start of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have sorted out the Josh Jacobs situation just before the start of the regular season.

Jacobs reached a one-year, $12 million agreement with the Raiders on Saturday to end his holdout, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jacobs himself confirmed his agreement with the Raiders by sending a message on social media.

Jacobs was one of several running backs to land in a contract dispute with his team after being franchise tagged. The Raiders running back had sought a long-term deal, but when that did not happen before the deadline to do so, he skipped training camp. Some teams even checked in on possibly trading for him, but the Raiders were never interested.

The 25-year-old Jacobs is fresh off a season that saw him win the NFL’s rushing title, running for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. His contract will be an issue again next offseason, but for now, it is back to normal for both sides.

Josh JacobsLas Vegas Raiders
