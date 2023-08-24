 Skip to main content
Report: Dolphins inquired about trade for 1 star RB

August 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike McDaniel at practice

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel enters the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have been active in exploring ways to acquire a star running back this offseason, and they recently reached out about another potential trade.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported on Thursday that the Dolphins “made an exploratory call” to the Las Vegas Raiders about Josh Jacobs. The Raiders did not entertain the talks.

Wolfe adds that the Dolphins have interest in adding an elite running back like Jacobs or Jonathan Taylor, but they are only willing to pay so much.

The Raiders used the franchise tag on Jacobs, and the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. Jacobs has stayed away from the team since. He recently cast some doubt on whether he plans to show up to work before the start of the regular season.

A report this week said the Raiders are not interested in trading Jacobs, which is apparently what they told the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have also been viewed as a logical suitor for Taylor, but the Indianapolis Colts are said to have attached a huge asking price to their star back.

