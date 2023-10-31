Josh Jacobs has blunt response to question about Raiders’ struggles

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL this season, and star running back Josh Jacobs seems fed up with the struggles.

Jacobs was one of several Raiders players who were openly frustrated following Monday night’s 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. When asked if there is anything Las Vegas can do to get their offense going, Jacobs offered a very blunt response.

“I don’t know. That ain’t my job,” Jacobs said.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs asked if he has any ideas on what could spark the offense going forward “I dunno. That ain’t my job” pic.twitter.com/cn2tCZsSE0 — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) October 31, 2023

Many interpreted that as a swipe at Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, whose background is as an offensive coordinator. Las Vegas is averaging just 268.3 yards and 15.8 points per game this season. They have not scored more than 20 points in a game on offense once through eight games.

A reporter also mentioned that Jacobs is leading all running backs in receiving yards and asked if that is a “bright spot” for him. He quickly shut it down. Beware that the video below contains some inappropriate language.

Josh Jacobs visibly frustrated after the Raiders drop their second game in a row tonight in Detroit. 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today#RaiderNation @VegasSportsTD pic.twitter.com/jsq0tdWMs2 — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) October 31, 2023

The Raiders had a chance to get back into the game late when Jimmy Garoppolo missed Davante Adams on what would have been an easy touchdown (video here). Adams was furious on the sideline and had some telling comments after the game.

With the Raiders now 3-5, it seems like McDaniels is in danger of losing the locker room. It is never a good sign when star players speak out the way Jacobs and Adams did on Monday night.