Josh Jacobs has plan to return to Raiders?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is still holding out from camp after long-term contract negotiations fell through, but it is unclear what his plan is once the regular season starts. On Monday, things only got less clear on that front.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that Jacobs is expected to report to the Raiders prior to their regular season opener. However, Jacobs himself seemed to cast doubt on this, responding in a since-deleted social media post.

Josh Jacobs replied to this tweet but deleted it quickly after… https://t.co/4jozmtYgYu pic.twitter.com/e9tGl0G5bw — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) August 21, 2023

“Damn I don’t remember saying that,” Jacobs wrote.

Jacobs has been absent from training camp after he and the Raiders failed to agree on a long-term contract prior to the franchise tag deadline. Very little has been said about the situation since then, though there have been no real indications that Jacobs intends to miss regular season games.

The NFL’s reigning rushing champion, Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards for the Raiders last season. The Raiders do not really have a plan B if he skips time, so they are really banking on him returning.