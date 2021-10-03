Josh McCown could reportedly return to NFL roster this season

Josh McCown drew consideration for NFL coaching jobs last year, but he has not officially retired as a player. Once the high school football season ends, McCown may have an opportunity to play again.

McCown is currently coaching his son’s high school team in Texas, but Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that several NFL teams are keeping tabs on the 42-year-old. The high school season will be complete around Week 9 or Week 10.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets both expressed interest in McCown during the offseason, and they may still want to sign him. McCown is viewed as a tremendous locker room presence and could be a valuable asset as a mentor for a young quarterback.

The Texans expressed interest in hiring McCown as a head coach last offseason, but he withdrew his name from consideration and instead focused on coaching his son’s high school team. If he does sign with an NFL team, it could be one that envisions adding him to the coaching staff after the 2021 season.