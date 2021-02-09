Is Josh McCown the head coach-in-waiting for the Texans?

The Houston Texans drew a great deal of criticism when they gave Josh McCown a head coaching interview last month, but apparently we need to view the former quarterback as a serious candidate for the job in the future.

John Granato of ESPN 97.5 in Houston said Tuesday that the Texans consider McCown to be their head coach-in-waiting. While there is an obvious difference between radio hosts and reporters, Granato did not sound uncertain.

“This is a real thing. Josh McCown will be your head coach within three years,” he said, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. “He’s the coach-in-waiting.”

The Texans signed McCown off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad back in November. They then interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy before giving the job to 65-year-old David Culley. McCown is expected to be a part of Culley’s staff, so he will have a chance to climb the ladder in Houston.

Several people unloaded on the Texans for interviewing McCown instead of other, more qualified candidates. You can see some of the tweets criticizing the team here.

McCown, 41, was one of the most respected players in football during his lengthy career. He was a leader with numerous teams, and many feel he will be a head coach in the NFL someday. Perhaps that time will come sooner rather than later.