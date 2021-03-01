Josh McCown likely to join Texans coaching staff after release?

The Houston Texans released quarterback Josh McCown on Monday. That will likely spell the end of his NFL career, but could mark the start of his coaching journey.

Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk suggests that McCown could take on an assistant coaching role with Houston in 2021. The quarterback has long been viewed as a future NFL coach, having been praised for his mentoring skills and experience.

Smith adds that McCown is “likely to have some role with the team,” even if it is not as a full-time coach. He notes that the team facility is only about 90 minutes from the McCown family home, making it plausible that McCown could stay around the team even without a full-time role.

The Texans liked McCown enough to let him interview for their head coaching job. In fact, there was some chatter that the eventual hire is just keeping the seat warm for the former quarterback. If he joins the staff, especially in a full-time role, those rumors will intensify.