 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 27, 2021

Josh Norman diagnosed with bruised lungs after spitting up blood

September 27, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Josh Norman

Josh Norman left Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers with what the San Francisco 49ers called a chest injury, and it sounds like the veteran cornerback was in rough shape for a while.

Norman was taken to the hospital after he left the game because he was spitting up blood, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He spent the night in the hospital and underwent a series of tests. Fortunately, the diagnosis was not all that bad.

Norman signed with the Niners this past offseason after a forgettable year with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. The 33-year-old was expected to fill a role similar to the one San Francisco used Richard Sherman in. He will still have a chance to do that after avoiding a major injury.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus