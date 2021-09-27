Josh Norman diagnosed with bruised lungs after spitting up blood

Josh Norman left Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers with what the San Francisco 49ers called a chest injury, and it sounds like the veteran cornerback was in rough shape for a while.

Norman was taken to the hospital after he left the game because he was spitting up blood, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He spent the night in the hospital and underwent a series of tests. Fortunately, the diagnosis was not all that bad.

#49ers CB Josh Norman, who impressed in his short stint in SF, is dealing with two bruised lungs, along with tissue damage which may have caused some internal bleeding, sources say. Tests ongoing. Doctors will be cautious, but he’s in good spirits and hopes to play next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

Norman signed with the Niners this past offseason after a forgettable year with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. The 33-year-old was expected to fill a role similar to the one San Francisco used Richard Sherman in. He will still have a chance to do that after avoiding a major injury.