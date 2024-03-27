Veteran WR Josh Reynolds signs with AFC team

Veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds is no longer a free agent.

Reynolds on Wednesday signed a 2-year deal with the Denver Broncos that is worth up to $14 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reynolds spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions. The 29-year-old appeared in all 17 games for the Lions last season and caught 40 passes for 608 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also had 8 catches for 132 yards and a score in the playoffs.

A former fourth-round pick, Reynolds entered the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. He spent four seasons in L.A. before playing for the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and then joining the Lions.

The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to an AFC team this offseason, so they were in need of depth at the wide receiver position. Reynolds is hardly a No. 1 option, but should be able to contribute in Sean Payton’s offense.