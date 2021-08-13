JuJu Smith-Schuster dancing a little differently before games this year

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s dancing became a huge topic of discussion last season, mostly because he angered opponents by doing so on their midfield logos. The Pittsburgh Steelers star is not going to stop with the dancing entirely this year, but he appears to have changed his routine a bit.

Prior to Pittsburgh’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Smith posted a TikTok video of himself dancing at Lincoln Financial Field. He was nowhere near the Eagles’ midfield logo.

You can see the video below, but beware that the song contains a curse word:

JuJu’s back to pregame TikTok dances. Just not on a logo this time. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/aZJpqcvgO9 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 13, 2021

Smith-Schuster finally gave up on dancing on logos last season after it became a distraction for his teammates. Some opponents said they were more motivated to beat the Steelers because of the antics. Smith-Schuster’s mother said her son even got death threats over the situation.

After the Steelers clinched the AFC North division, Smith-Schuster shared a different kind of dancing video. We will probably see more like that in 2021.