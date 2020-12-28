JuJu Smith Schuster’s mom says she got death threats over logo dancing

JuJu Smith-Schuster has drawn plenty of criticism for dancing on opponents’ logos prior to games this season, and you could make the argument that it has been warranted. What his mother dealt with, however, was not.

Smith-Schuster’s mother Sammy Toa-Schuster revealed on Instagram Sunday that she has received “weeks of so many hate messages to death threats” over the Pittsburgh Steelers star’s dancing routine. Toa-Schuster said she couldn’t help but cry after JuJu’s big touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

If you are involved in sending hateful messages to Juju’s mother, you should be ashamed of yourself. Disgraceful behavior. pic.twitter.com/W37QTtTzQK — Pittsburgh Clothing Co. (@PGHClothingCo) December 28, 2020

“I captured this moment after my sons touchdown because this is my real emotions … after weeks of so many hate messages to death threats … I can’t help but cry when my baby scored his TD,” Toa-Schuster wrote. “Y’all love him when we are winning but hate when we are losing.

“Please remember when y’all are sending me these hate messages … you also have a child that I pray you will never have a grown a– adult send his mother hate messages. Good win as a team. Proud of my sweet child!!!”

Smith-Schuster finally gave up dancing on midfield logos this week after multiple opponents said they were motivated by the antics. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also seemed unhappy about it, and Smith-Schuster felt it was becoming a distraction.

JuJu did, however, post a new type of dancing video on TikTok (watch it here) after Sunday’s comeback win.

No matter how strongly people felt about Smith-Schuster’s dancing antics, there is obviously no excuse for sending his mother hate messages. That goes without saying.